Cong-ruled states to challenge Mines Act in SC

Discover how Congress-ruled states are preparing to challenge the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, in the Supreme Court, alleging it undermines their constitutional rights over mineral resources.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress-ruled states plan to challenge the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, in the Supreme Court.

States like Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana argue the Act infringes upon their constitutional powers to levy taxes on mineral rights.

The Centre maintains the amendment aims for uniform mineral rates and does not interfere with states' autonomy.

Jharkhand is also considering joining the petition, citing potential fiscal impact.

The new law restricts states' powers over major minerals, while minor minerals remain under state control.

Congress-ruled states of Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana are likely to challenge in the Supreme Court the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, passed by Parliament last week, alleging that it undermines states' rights, sources said on Thursday.

The Congress is in talks with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to get the Jharkhand government on board the petition against the amendment law, they said.

Congress sources said the amendments to the Act could soon be challenged in the top court by three states ruled by the party -- Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

Understanding The Mines And Minerals Amendment Act

The Parliament last Thursday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to restrict states' powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill last Wednesday, while the Rajya Sabha cleared it on the next day, completing the parliamentary approval process.

The Bill subsequently became a law after receiving the President's assent.

States' Concerns And Centre's Stance

Replying to the debate in the Upper House, Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy had said the legislation does not seek to interfere with the autonomy or revenue rights of states, but aims to ensure uniform mineral rates across the country.

Reddy had said the Centre was seeking to regulate major minerals such as coal, limestone, iron ore, copper and manganese, while states would continue to have powers over 49 minor minerals.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday urged the Centre to withdraw the amendment Act, objecting to its provisions 'restricting' states' constitutional powers.

He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Coal and Mines Reddy on the issue.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan had said the amendments to the MMDR Act are against federal principles as they seek to take away the rights and ownership of the states over their lands, and therefore, it would be strongly opposed.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider it, saying restrictions on state levies could significantly reduce the state's fiscal space and affect its ability to address the social and environmental costs of mining.