HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cong replaces 6 gen secretaries in major organisational revamp

Cong replaces 6 gen secretaries in major organisational revamp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2025 23:59 IST

x

In a major organisational revamp, the Congress on Friday appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain as general secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Overall, the party replaced six general secretaries and in-charges, including heavyweights Sipak Babaria and Mohan Prakash and appointed two new general secretaries and nine in-charges.

Hussain has been relieved from his role attached to the Congress president's office, the statement said.

 

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil was made the in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Karnataka Congress veteran was appointed the in-charge of Haryana, while former Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary was appointed the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's confidante Krishna Alla Varu, K Raju and Meenakshi Natarajan have been appointed All India Congress Committee in-charges for election-bound Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana respectively.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu will handle the party's affairs in Odisha while former Goa chief Girish Chodankar will be in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Saptgiri Sankar Ulaka has been given the charge of party affairs in Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

"The party appreciates the contribution of general secretaries and in-charges - Dipak Babaria, Mohan Prakash, Bharat Sinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devendra Yadav," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Congress' Biggest Mistake Was...'
'Congress' Biggest Mistake Was...'
2024 was mostly about lost chances for Congress
2024 was mostly about lost chances for Congress
With new hq, Cong leaves behind more than an address
With new hq, Cong leaves behind more than an address
Nana Patole replaced, Maharashtra Cong gets new chief
Nana Patole replaced, Maharashtra Cong gets new chief
INDIA bloc runs out of steam as BJP gains further ground
INDIA bloc runs out of steam as BJP gains further ground

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Longest Bridges Spanning India

webstory image 2

Budget-Friendly Samsung Smartphone Launched

webstory image 3

10 Of The Top Probiotic Foods

VIDEOS

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam2:25

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon1:21

India's first solar-powered car 'RAY' to hit roads soon

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White House0:32

Watch: President Trump 'pulls chair' for PM Modi at White...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD