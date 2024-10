Cong rebel among 3 Independents extend support to BJP in Haryana

With the Bharatiya Janata Party set to form its government for the third time in Haryana after winning the polls, all the three Independent MLAs -- Savitri Jindal, Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon -- on Wednesday decided to extend support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar meets Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini following BJP victory in state assembly elections, in New Delhi, October 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kadyan fought from the Ganaur constituency in Sonipat and defeated his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma.

Joon won from the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district, defeating his nearest BJP rival Dinesh Kaushik.

Savitri Jindal fought as an Independent candidate from Hisar and won against her nearest Congress rival Ram Niwas Rara.

BJP's Kamal Gupta, who was the sitting legislator and minister in the outgoing Saini Cabinet, ended up at the third spot.

Savitri Jindal said she has decided to extend support to the BJP government after it is formed.

"I want development for Hisar and want it to become a beautiful city, for this I extend my support," Savitri Jindal said.

Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus Jindal had earlier said she contested Hisar elections because of the wishes of the people.

Before Jindal took the decision to extend support, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said earlier on Wednesday that Kadyan and Joon have decided to extend their support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.

On Wednesday, the two Independents met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the co-incharge for the state, he said.

Later, Savitri Jindal also held a meeting with the BJP leaders in the national capital.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in the state on Tuesday to retain power and thwart Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.