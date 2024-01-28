News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong reaches seat-sharing pact with some INDIA parties: Kharge

Cong reaches seat-sharing pact with some INDIA parties: Kharge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 28, 2024 21:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said his party has held talks with all alliance partners of INDIA bloc on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and reached an understanding with some of them, while the dialogue with others is at the final stages.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the party's workers convention, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, January 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said the Congress has already begun preparation for the Lok Sabha polls with the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by party leader Rahul Gandhi and his own visit to various places across the country.

 

"Our party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going on. I have also visited Telangana, and will be travelling to Dehradun, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, Kerala and other places. Dates have been fixed for my visits and Rahul Gandhi will also come to a few places. We have already started our preparations. It is our party work and programme, we will do, it should not be compared with other parties," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

On seat sharing with alliance partners, he said he has constituted a six-member committee headed by Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

"The committee has already held talks with everyone -- with partners in Bihar, also AAP, TMC, and all our alliance partners. In some cases there is an understanding and in some it is at the final stage," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab
Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab
2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!
2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!
Those who've the power to win...: Raut on seat sharing
Those who've the power to win...: Raut on seat sharing
U19 WC: Arshin, Tiwari power India to crushing win
U19 WC: Arshin, Tiwari power India to crushing win
Will Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the 2nd Test?
Will Ravindra Jadeja miss out on the 2nd Test?
Dravid doesn't want to be 'too harsh', but...
Dravid doesn't want to be 'too harsh', but...
Near-term margin pressures to persist for Tata Comm
Near-term margin pressures to persist for Tata Comm
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Can Cong solve seat-sharing puzzle with INDIA parties?

Can Cong solve seat-sharing puzzle with INDIA parties?

Akhilesh, Cong confirm seat-sharing, but differ on...

Akhilesh, Cong confirm seat-sharing, but differ on...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances