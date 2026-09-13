Cong questions all-vegetarian menu at BRICS gala dinner

The recent BRICS Summit gala dinner in New Delhi, featuring an all-vegetarian menu, has ignited a political debate in India, with the Congress party criticising the BJP government for allegedly imposing dietary preferences and overlooking the nation's diverse culinary traditions.

IMAGE: President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and President of China Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit Session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth' at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: @PresidencyZA X/ANI Photo

Key Points The BRICS Summit gala dinner featured an exclusively vegetarian menu, sparking political controversy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian, implicitly criticising the menu choice.

Pawan Khera of Congress accused the BJP government of imposing its dietary preferences on international dignitaries.

The Congress questioned why India's rich and diverse non-vegetarian culinary heritage was not represented at the international event.

The elaborate vegetarian menu included dishes like 'Khandvi mille', 'khumb galouti', 'paneer lababdar', and 'gucchi marmik'.

A day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner, the Congress on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is now imposing its 'deeply problematic' dietary preferences on dignitaries from across the world with Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi pointing out that 80 per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi's Stance On Dietary Diversity

In a post on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, 'For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature.'

He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

While Gandhi made no direct reference to the BRICS dinner, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshot of the menu from the dinner and attacked the BJP.

Congress Accuses BJP Of Imposing Preferences

'The BJP's habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,' Khera said on X.

India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy, he said.

So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India's culture, Khera asked.

'Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is,' the Congress leader asked.

Details Of The All-Vegetarian Menu

The remarks came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.

Khandvi mille, a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and khumb galouti, pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters.

The main course offered paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus -- and carrot bean poriyal.

The other items on the menu included thakkali belle saaru -- light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.

For the desserts, Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.