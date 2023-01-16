Cong promises Rs 2,000 monthly to housewives in Karnataka if elected

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised to give Rs 2,000 a month to a housewife in every household if voted to power, said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a convention in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the guarantee given by the All India Congress Committee general secretary to every woman in Karnataka, it was announced in the 'Na Nayaki' event organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Titled 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the KPCC said.

The announcement comes within days of the party promising to provide 200 units of free power every month to all households in the State, where assembly elections are due by May.