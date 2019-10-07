News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong-NCP promise Rs 5,000 for unemployed youth

Cong-NCP promise Rs 5,000 for unemployed youth

October 07, 2019 23:49 IST

The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-led combine on Monday night promised monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for the unemployed youth and a minimum salary of Rs 21,000 a month for workers if voted to power in Maharashtra as it released its manifesto for the October 21 assembly elections.

The opposition alliance promised waiving property tax on residential homes of up to 500 sq ft area in all municipal corporations in the state along with reducing the hefty fines prescribed in the new Motor Vehicle Act for traffic offenders.

 

The Democratic Front, in its manifesto, also sought to tap rural voters by promising at least 200 days of job under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Every district will get a super-specialty hospital if the combine is voted to power, stated the document, released two weeks ahead of the voting for the 288-member assembly.

Other promises in the manifesto included zero per cent interest on educational loans as well as releasing the results of MPSC within 45 days of the examinations on the lines of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

The Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, which had fought the 2014 assembly polls separately, have joined hands this time to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance.

Some smaller outfits are also part of the Congress-NCP opposition front.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

Sharad Pawar: 'Modi is a loner'

Sharad Pawar: 'Modi is a loner'

Ahead of polls, Cong faces revolt in Maha, Haryana

Ahead of polls, Cong faces revolt in Maha, Haryana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use