Rediff.com  » News » Cong moves privilege motion against Modi for sharing Thakur's 'expunged' speech

Cong moves privilege motion against Modi for sharing Thakur's 'expunged' speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2024 15:52 IST
Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having posted on 'X' a video that allegedly contained portions of remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur that were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference, in New Delhi on July 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Thakur, during his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, made certain remarks that were expunged from proceedings.

His apparent reference about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste during the discussion had also caused a huge uproar in the House.

Channi, a Dalit MP of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, submitted a notice to Speaker Om Birla seeking to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure against the prime minister.

"I hereby give notice to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister for having tweeted on 'X' a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair," the former Punjab chief minister said in his communication to Birla.

On July 30, 2024, certain objectionable remarks made by Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Lok Sabha speaker, he said.

 

It is, however, shocking to note that the prime minister posted on 'X' the whole video of the speech which also contained these expunged portions, Channi said.

As laid down in Practice and Procedure of Parliament, "The effect in law of an order of the Speaker expunging words, remarks or a portion of the proceedings is as if those words/remarks or that portion of the proceedings had never been spoken. Publication of the expunged words or expressions would amount to a breach of privilege," he said citing the 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament by Kaul and Shakdher.

This position has been reiterated by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the Searchlight case, Channi said.

"The prime minister's tweeting of the remarks which had been expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. I, therefore, contemplate to move a privilege motion against prime minister and request you to please admit my motion and permit me to move the same. Request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against the prime minister," the Congress leader said in his letter.

Terming Thakur's speech on the Budget a "highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade", the Congress on Wednesday claimed Prime Minister Modi encouraged a "serious breach of parliamentary privilege" by sharing it on X.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over Thakur's remarks in the House and their demand for a caste census.

Thakur's remarks on Tuesday had triggered an uproar in the House with the opposition slamming the comments directed at the Leader of Opposition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
