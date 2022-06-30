News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong leaders meet Uddhav a day after resignation, no discussion on MVA fate

Cong leaders meet Uddhav a day after resignation, no discussion on MVA fate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 30, 2022 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Congress leaders on Thursday met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra a day after he resigned as chief minister.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Congress leaders and MLAs meet Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai, June 30, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was a courtesy call as they had worked with Thackeray as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government for the last two-and-half years, said Congress leader Nitin Raut.

As to whether the MVA, an alliance of Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, would continue, he said it was yet to be discussed.

Congress would function as an opposition party, he said.

 

State Congress chief Nana Patole said the party would contest the coming local body polls on its own, while the decision as to whether to continue the alliance for assembly and Lok Sabha polls would be taken by the party leadership.

The three parties would be together in raising issues concerning common people, Patole said.

Besides Raut and Patole, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kedar and Yashomati Thakur met Thackeray.

"We assured Thackeray that Congress is with him and we would fight the new government on the political as well as legal fronts as it is coming to power through corrupt means," Chavan told PTI.

The Sena chief told them that he would not give up, Chavan added.

From the Sena's side, Thackeray's son Aaditya, Sachin Ahir, Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai were present, sources said.

Thackeray resigned as chief minister on Wednesday after the Supreme Court greenlighted a floor test following rebellion by Sena leader Eknath Shinde and majority of Sena MLAs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Uddhav failed to quell rebellion and save his govt
Why Uddhav failed to quell rebellion and save his govt
Uddhav quits as Maharashtra CM after SC setback
Uddhav quits as Maharashtra CM after SC setback
Will quit, happy if Shiv Sainik becomes CM: Uddhav
Will quit, happy if Shiv Sainik becomes CM: Uddhav
Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy trade
Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy trade
Recipe: Raya's Jackfruit Tacos
Recipe: Raya's Jackfruit Tacos
Amarnath Yatra Begins...
Amarnath Yatra Begins...
Anderson replaces Overton in Eng team for India Test
Anderson replaces Overton in Eng team for India Test
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble

Uddhav Thackeray: Shy politician who tried bold gamble

'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is raging for a fight'

'Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is raging for a fight'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances