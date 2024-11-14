Cong leader promises LPG cylinders for 'infiltrators' in Jharkhand

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday said that if the party is voted to power, gas cylinders will be given at Rs 450 to all citizens of the state, whether they are infiltrators or not, evoking a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party which termed the statement as 'anti-national'.

IMAGE: AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir with party leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

At present, domestic LPG cylinders are available for Rs 860 in major cities of Jharkhand where infiltration from Bangladesh is a major poll issue for the saffron camp.

"We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 from December 1 if our government is formed. This will be for the common masses -- whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators -- it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered," Mir said addressing a poll rally at Chandrapura in Bermo assembly constituency.

Speaking on the issue, AICC senior coordinator for Jharkhand assembly polls, B K Hariprasad, said, "Everyone who is a voter in Jharkhand is a citizen of the state and they will receive the benefits of our guarantees."

Hariprasad also accused the BJP of instilling fear in the state by raising the issue of infiltration.

"If the BJP has evidence of infiltrators in Jharkhand, they should present a list. By calling the people of Jharkhand infiltrators, they are insulting the very citizens of the state," he remarked.

Talking to reporters, he emphasised, "Those who live in Jharkhand are Jharkhandis and cannot be labeled as infiltrators."

The remarks come at a time when BJP leaders are accusing the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration in the state for 'vote bank politics'.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir said they will provide gas cylinders to infiltrators at Rs 450. It is the

Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Rashtriya Janata Dal government that is patronising infiltration in Jharkhand."

Addressing an election rally at Birni in Giridih district, he alleged that lakhs of infiltrators entered Jharkhand and the government helped them get voter and ration cards.

At another rally in Bokaro, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The Congress in charge has promised to give cylinders to Hindus, Muslims and infiltrators. BJP will not allow handing over of tribals rights to infiltrators."

The second phase of polling will be held on November 20. The first phase of voting was held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on November 23.