Cong leader: Karnataka govt won't last beyond June 10

May 27, 2019 23:36 IST

Compounding the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular)'s woes, Congress leader K N Rajanna on Monday hit out at Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and claimed the government will not survive beyond June 10.

Lashing out at Parameshwara, Rajanna said,"This government would have collapsed by now... I got to know that since Modi is taking oath (as PM) on May 30, it has been decided in their party (Bharatiya Janata Party) not to do anything. At the most, this government will survive till June 10."

Targeting Parameshwara, Rajanna said there was no chance for any defeat for the Congress-JD(S) coalition but 'zero traffic' led it to defeat...there was no chance for any defeat here (in Tumkur).

Then what's the reason behind the defeat... if there is any reason... it's 'zero traffic , there is no second thought about it," the former MLA told reporters at Tumkur.

JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had lost to BJP's G S Basavaraj in Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency.

When asked what he meant by zero traffic, Rajanna said everybody knew who 'zero traffic' was.

"Within a week, zero traffic will become zero. Don't ask me to spoil my tongue by naming him," Rajanna said in a veiled dig at the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM), apparently referring to traffic being allegedly blocked to enable Parameshwara reach Tumkuru district fast during his visits.

Asked if he was referring to the deputy chief minister, Rajanna said, "I never treated him as a DCM. Whats his contribution as DCM? Tell me what else has he contributed for the district other than zero traffic?"

His statement comes in the wake of the humiliating defeat of the combine in the Lok Sabha election and discontent within the party, with party MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been allegedly cosying up to BJP, even threatening to resign along with a few MLAs after the LS polls.

Adding to the congress' unease was senior party legislator Roshan Baig's outburst against the leadership, holding them responsible for the poor show by the party.

The Congress and the JD-S only managed to win one seat each of the 28 in Karnataka, while the BJP won 25 seats.

The other seat was bagged by BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

The Congress has convened a meeting of its legislature party on Wednesday to discuss the current political developments in the state.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the Karnataka government was a 'strong' one and ridiculed state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa for repeatedly claiming that the coalition will collapse.

In a series of tweets, he also said the people's mandate was for continuation of the BJP-led government at the Centre and not for 'toppling' the state government.

'Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong,' Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narenda Modi bowing to the Constitution after being elected leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday, he sought to know which article in the Constitution gave the BJP the right to topple a state government.

'@BSYBJP (Yeddyurappa) claims to form the govt in spite of not having the number. This is not a new drama but this is continuously misleading the public. Mr. @narendramodi bowed to the Constitution but in which article has the constitution given the right for @BJP4India to destabilise our govt (sic),' the Congress Legislature Party leader asked.