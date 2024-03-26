News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong leader clarifies as remark on Kangana sparks row

Cong leader clarifies as remark on Kangana sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 26, 2024 08:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote to the Election Commission demanding strict action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir for their derogatory comments against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Somnath Temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has been removed from her Instagram handle.

Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.

 

The NCW said its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir.

'National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women.
#RespectWomen,' the NCW said in a post.

Ranaut also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

'Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,' Ranaut tweeted.

Shrinate clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today.

'As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,' she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Kangana said after getting BJP ticket
What Kangana said after getting BJP ticket
Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...
Kangana Is 'Scared' Because...
'Only I get paid like male actors'
'Only I get paid like male actors'
Finally, UNSC calls for Gaza ceasefire as US abstains
Finally, UNSC calls for Gaza ceasefire as US abstains
'Electoral Bonds Not To Affect LS Polls'
'Electoral Bonds Not To Affect LS Polls'
BJP Manifesto To Feature Bullet Trains
BJP Manifesto To Feature Bullet Trains
Is That Rohit Sharma?!
Is That Rohit Sharma?!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP's 5th list: Kangana fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped

BJP's 5th list: Kangana fielded, Varun Gandhi dropped

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

Does Kangana's Smile Hide A Secret?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances