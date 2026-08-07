Cong issues three-day LS, RS whip to its MPs ahead of FCRA Bill debate

The Congress has issued a crucial whip to its Members of Parliament, mandating their presence for upcoming parliamentary debates on significant legislation, including the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and a Constitution Amendment Bill.

IMAGE: Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Selja Kumari, Manickam Tagore, and others stand as the Lok Sabha observe silence to mourn the loss of lives in the atomic bombings of Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, August 7, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Congress issued a three-line whip to its MPs for mandatory presence in Parliament from August 10-12.

The whip covers both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, urging support for the party's stand on "very important" issues.

Reports suggest potential discussions on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and a Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation.

The INDIA bloc allies have also been urged to ensure their MPs' presence during these crucial parliamentary proceedings.

The government's official business list for the week did not explicitly include the FCRA or Constitution amendment bills.

The Congress on Friday issued a whip to its MPs in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, asking them to be present in their respective Houses on August 10, 11 and 12 as "very important" issues will be taken up for discussion.

The Congress has also conveyed to all INDIA bloc allies to ensure that their MPs remain present on the three days, sources said.

Key Legislative Discussions Expected

The issuance of the whip comes amid reports that the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be taken up for discussion and passage in Parliament next week.

There is also talk of the Constitution Amendment Bill involving delimitation being considered by the government.

In his three-line whip, chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said, "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday ie, 10th, 11th and 12th August, 2026."

"All Members of Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday i.e. 10th, 11th & 12th August, 2026 without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as most important," Ramesh said.

Parliamentary Strategy And Bill Requirements

An identical whip was issued in the Lok Sabha by the Congress' chief whip K Suresh to the party members.

While mentioning the tentative government business for the next week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal made no mention of the FCRA Bill and the Constitution amendment bill to implement women's reservation and delimitation.

The FCRA Bill requires a simple majority but the Constitution amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority.

There is a view in the government that if the Constitution amendment bill is not brought in this session then it may be brought in the next session and there would still be time to implement it for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.