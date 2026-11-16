Cong, INDIA bloc seek SC nod to question CEC, submits 48 queries

The INDIA bloc has approached the Supreme Court, seeking to interrogate the Election Commission with 48 specific questions regarding alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the nationwide Systemic Improvement of Electoral Rolls (SIR) and voter registration processes.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, and others at INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have filed a plea in the Supreme Court to submit 48 written questions to the Election Commission regarding the nationwide Systemic Improvement of Electoral Rolls (SIR).

The application seeks sworn responses from the Deputy Election Commissioner, CEC, and two Election Commissioners on issues like SIR authorisation, alleged voter exclusion, and changes made to online electoral registration systems.

The plea questions whether SIR decisions were collective EC decisions or if the CEC acted unilaterally, and seeks details on modifications to online Form 6 and the functioning of ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases.

Petitioners also asked whether any election commissioner recorded objections or dissent on SIR, ECINet, Form 6, or West Bengal appeals between February 19, 2025, and October 26, 2026.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear these pleas on November 17, following earlier directions for the EC to respond to allegations of large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Monday moved a plea before the Supreme Court seeking a nod to put 48 written questions to the Election Commission on the decision-making process in the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls.

In the application filed in his pending petition, Gandhi and others have sought sworn responses from the Deputy Election Commissioner, who had filed the poll panel's counter-affidavit, the CEC and the two Election Commissioners on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the Commission's online electoral registration systems.

INDIA Bloc's Supreme Court Plea Against EC

"The Election Commission has not answered the questions repeatedly being raised about 'vote theft' in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court," the Congress said on X.

"Now, the INDIA alliance has sought the Supreme Court's permission to question the CEC, the other two election commissioners and the Director General of IT. These questions concern the serious flaws in the SIR that paved the way for 'vote theft'," it said.

The plea questioned whether decisions concerning the nationwide SIR were actually taken by the EC as a collective body or whether the CEC exercised EC's powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other ECs.

Gandhi and others also raised questions about the absence of a recorded EC's decision authorising the nationwide exercise, modifications to online Form 6, and the functioning of the ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases, which the petitioners have described as centralised and opaque.

The application sought a direction that the questions, known as interrogatories, be answered on affidavit by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and the poll body's Director General (IT).

Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court's permission.

Key Questions Raised By Opposition Leaders

Besides Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Saugata Roy, and Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, MA Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule, ET Mohammed Basheer, Thol Thirumavalavan and Sajjat Ahmad Kichloo are the co-petitioners in the case.

Gandhi and others have sought details of upgrades and alterations made to the EC's portal, including the identity of persons responsible for carrying them out.

The plea referred to EC's admission that the declaration was incorporated into the online version of Form 6 and said the poll panel's reply did not identify persons authorising the changes.

"Allow the present application and grant leave to the Petitioners to deliver to the Respondents the interrogatories set out in hereto and direct that the same be answered by way of affidavit by persons of such identity as set out therein; and that copies of the records referred to in the answers be annexed thereto, and that any claim of privilege be stated specifically, record by record, with the grounds thereof, for adjudication by this Hon'ble Court," the plea said.

The questions seek the file numbers and dates of each SIR decision.

They also ask whether either election commissioner recorded any objection or dissent on the SIR, ECINet, Form 6 or the West Bengal appeals between February 19, 2025 and October 26, 2026.

The CEC has been asked to state whether he agreed with the joint direction issued by the two election commissioners on July 30, 2026.

ECINET And Electoral Roll Database Concerns

On ECINet, Gandhi and others wanted to know who has the power to add, delete or restore entries in the electoral roll database.

They have also asked whether any vendor or contractor staff have had such access and whether a full audit trail of changes made since June 24, 2025 has been preserved.

The petitioners said the EC's counter affidavit of October 26 "rests upon bare assertion". The affidavit claimed the SIR orders were issued on unanimous decisions but did not identify any decision or file, they said.

The application also sought state-wise figures of names dropped during the SIR, broken down by reason and gender.

It also asked the EC to name the officer who decided to place the SIR declaration on the online Form 6 page.

Another question asked what "electronic means" were used to obtain approvals from members in urgent cases, including whether WhatsApp or personal email was used, and whether those messages have been preserved.

Citing the Aadhaar judgment, the petitioners said the court had earlier allowed questions to be put to the UIDAI chief on the system's architecture.

They said every question was tied to a specific averment and was not "a roving or fishing inquiry".

If the respondents decline to answer, the court should "draw appropriate inference", the application said.

Election Commission's Defence And Court Directives

The EC, in its 248-page response to the petitions against the CEC and the decisions taken by it, defended the SIR. Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll body said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

"The attempt to cast aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," said the affidavit, filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on behalf of the EC.

The EC said the affidavit itself had been approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members of the poll body.

Prior to this, on October 15, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had directed the EC, and its chief, Gyanesh Kumar, to respond to pleas by Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

The pleas were filed after The Indian Express reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The top court is scheduled to hear pleas on November 17.