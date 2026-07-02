Cong hints at equal seat-sharing with SP in 2027 UP assembly polls

The move assume significance as the Congress and the SP had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as constituents of the INDIA bloc in UP, winning 43 seats and limiting the BJP to 33 seats

IMAGE: Newly appointed state in-charge of UP congress Rajendra Pal Gautam (right) with party's state president Ajay Rai address a press conference at party office, in Lucknow, July 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday hinted at an equal seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Key Points Regional parties no longer have the capacity to take on and defeat the BJP, the new UP Congress chief said.

He said that a winning atmosphere can be created only by giving the Congress its due respect.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated that the alliance is likely to continue for the 2027 assembly polls.

Addressing his first press conference as in-charge of the party in Lucknow, Gautam said, "We will go into the elections with equality and respect."

The remarks assume significance as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as constituents of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, winning 43 seats and limiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to 33 seats.

This included the key Ayodhya Lok Sabha seat where the SP's Awadhesh Prasad became the first Dalit to win the key seat. Back in 2024, the SP had won 37 seats while the Congress was victorious on six seats to limit the BJP's advance.

"Of course, we have always shown a big heart. We are the bigger party nationally and we seek equality and respect (in the alliance)," Gautam said, replying to media queries.

He said that a winning atmosphere can be created only by giving the Congress its due respect.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we were the elder brother, which is why we (INDIA bloc) won more seats. Regional parties no longer have the capacity to take on and defeat the BJP. Across the country, only Rahul Gandhi is fighting the BJP," Gautam said.

He also said that if the Congress is not given its due respect within the alliance, it would amount to giving the BJP a "walkover".

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated that the alliance is likely to continue for the 2027 assembly polls.

A prominent Dalit leader who heads the Congress' Scheduled Caste Department at the national level, Gautam said the party would strengthen its organisation across UP within a month.

He also said the party would fight to protect the Constitution, accusing the BJP of spreading hatred against Dalits, backward classes and minorities.

He alleged that the Centre and the UP government had failed to curb examination paper leaks and provide adequate government jobs.

Gautam further criticised the BJP government's use of bulldozers, alleging they were targeted against the poor, backward classes and Muslims, and said punishment for accused persons should be decided by courts, not governments. He also accused the BJP of undermining democratic institutions, alleging that the Election Commission was working for the ruling party and judges were under pressure.

Attacking the BJP and the RSS, Gautam alleged they "hate" Dalits and tribal communities and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not invite the then president Ram Nath Kovind for the Ram temple foundation ceremony and President Droupadi Murmu for the temple inauguration because they belonged to Dalit and tribal communities respectively.

Claiming that only the Congress could defeat the BJP, Gautam alleged that the ruling party had exploited religion for political gains.

He asserted that the Congress would defeat the BJP in the next year's UP assembly polls and ensure that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Alleging corruption in the construction of temples, Gautam claimed BJP and RSS functionaries had taken commissions from temple projects and alleged that Congress leaders raising such issues were being placed under house arrest.

He was referring to the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Gautam had courted controversy in May when he and several Dalit Congress leaders made an unauthorised visit to BSP chief Mayawati's Lucknow residence but failed to meet her, prompting the Congress to issue show-cause notices to the leaders.

The party clarified that the visit had not been authorised and was undertaken in their individual capacity, while Gautam maintained it was merely an impromptu courtesy call to inquire about Mayawati's health and had no political overtones.

Thanking Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him by appointing him as the party's UP in-charge, Gautam said he was committed to strengthening the organisation and taking the party forward in the state.