Cong gives tickets to sons of Gehlot, Jaswant Singh

March 29, 2019 08:09 IST

The Congress late on Thursday night issued a list of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jodhpur and former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra from Barmer.

The party's latest list has 19 candidate for Rajasthan and six each for Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

With this, the number of total candidates announced by the party for the Lok Sabha polls has reached 293.

In Rajasthan, the party has fielded forer Union minister Jitendra Singh from Alwar, senior leaders Ramnarayan Meena from Kota, Savita Meena from Dausa (ST), Jyoti Khandelwal from Jaipur, Namo Narayan Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur, among others.

In Gujarat, the party announced Jagdish Thakor from Patan and Lalit Kagathara from Rajkot, among others.

In Uttar Pradesh, it fielded Major JP Singh (retired) from Sambhal and Niaz Ahmed from Deoria and Pankaj Niranjan from Phulpur.