Cong, GFP begin alliance talks for 2027 Goa polls; AAP keen to join

As Goa's 2027 assembly elections approach, opposition parties Congress, Goa Forward Party, and AAP are engaging in preliminary discussions to form a strategic alliance aimed at challenging the dominant BJP government.

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Key Points Congress and Goa Forward Party have started preliminary talks to form an alliance for the 2027 state assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also expressed its readiness to ally with like-minded parties in Goa.

The main objective of the proposed opposition alliance is to defeat the incumbent BJP government in the state.

The ruling BJP in Goa has set an ambitious target of winning at least 30 seats in the 2027 elections.

The current political landscape sees the BJP in power with 33 MLAs, including those who defected from other parties.

Opposition parties Congress and the Goa Forward Party have launched preliminary talks to ally for the 2027 state assembly polls, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also signalling its willingness for a tie-up.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said he had held talks with Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on forming an alliance. The duo met in the Fatorda town of South Goa on Saturday.

The Congress and GFP had fought the 2022 Goa assembly polls together. Chodankar said that the talks on Saturday were preliminary and a decision has to be taken on renewing the alliance.

"We will be meeting again to hammer out and finalise details, including seat sharing," he said.

AAP Joins Alliance Discussions

Meanwhile, AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik on Saturday held a meeting with the party's committee formed to decide on a tie-up with like-minded parties.

Talking to reporters, Naik said the AAP is ready to ally with like-minded parties, as "the main aim is to defeat the corrupt BJP government in the state".

Goa's Political Landscape Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Polls for the 40-member Goa assembly are likely to be held in February-March 2027.

The BJP is in power in the coastal state with the support of 33 MLAs. While 28 of these legislators belong to the party, three are independents, and two others are from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

In the 2022 state elections, the BJP had won 20 out of 40 seats. But later, it inducted eight Congress MLAs into the party.

The Congress currently has three MLAs, the AAP has two, while the GFP and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have one legislator each.

The ruling BJP in Goa last month announced it has set a target of winning at least 30 seats in the assembly elections to be at the helm in the coastal state for the fourth consecutive time.