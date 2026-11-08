Cong donations drop by 75%, sharpest decline in a decade

An analysis of Election Commission filings reveals a significant 75 per cent drop in Congress party donations above Rs 20,000, reaching Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26, marking its steepest annual decline in a decade.

IMAGE: Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi wave at the attendees during the 'Insaaf Rally', in Sangrur. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Congress's donations above Rs 20,000 fell by nearly 75 per cent to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26.

This represents the steepest annual fall in such contributions for the party in a decade.

Funding from Prudent Electoral Trust significantly dropped from Rs 216.34 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 25 crore in 2025-26.

The BJP received nearly 12 times more in donations than Congress in 2024-25, collecting Rs 6,074.02 crore.

The 2025-26 collection is Congress's lowest since 2020-21 when including electoral bond receipts.

The Congress party's receipts from donations above Rs 20,000 plunged nearly 75 per cent to Rs 130.69 crore in 2025-26, the steepest annual fall in such contributions in a decade, an analysis of the party's filings with the Election Commission shows.

Steep Decline In Congress Donations

The party had received Rs 517.39 crore in such contributions in 2024-25, according to its 2024-25 contribution report submitted to the commission.

A comparison with the preceding 12 financial years shows that the last steeper fall was in 2015-16, when Congress' disclosed donations dropped roughly 86 per cent from Rs 141.46 crore the previous year.

The latest decline follows two years of higher collections. Congress received Rs 281.48 crore in disclosed donations in 2023-24, rising to Rs 517.39 crore in 2024-25, the year Lok Sabha elections were held.

BJP received Rs 6,074.02 crore in donations exceeding Rs 20,000 in 2024-25, nearly 12 times Congress's collection. BJP's corresponding figure for 2025-26 is not available as the party's contribution report has not been made public by the EC yet.

The BJP collected more than the Congress in each of the 12 financial years examined.

Electoral Trust's Reduced Contribution

Funding through Prudent Electoral Trust accounted for a substantial part of Congress' latest decline. The trust's contribution fell from Rs 216.34 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 25 crore in 2025-26, a drop of about 88 per cent.

Prudent was the only electoral trust listed in the party's latest contribution report.

Among other large contributors were Star Cement, which gave Rs 5 crore, Sajjan Bhajanka, who contributed Rs 4 crore, and Prem Kumar Bhajanka, who donated Rs 2 crore.

Historical Context Of Party Funding

The Congress' 2025-26 fund collection, though sharply lower than the previous year, was not its lowest over the period examined.

Its disclosed donations were lower in several earlier years, including Rs 74.52 crore in 2020-21, Rs 95.46 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 79.92 crore in 2022-23.

These figures exclude electoral bonds, which were reported separately when the scheme operated. Including bond receipts in the earlier years, the Congress' latest collection in 2025-26 was its lowest since 2020-21.

The contribution report does not show the party's total income, which also includes smaller donations, membership fees, coupon collections and interest.

The Congress' audited account for 2025-26, which has not been uploaded yet, is needed to establish its overall financial position. In 2024-25, coupon collections alone brought the party Rs 350.12 crore.