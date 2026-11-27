Samajwadi Party national secretary Awlesh Singh has publicly called on the Congress to curb its leader Imran Masood's "irresponsible remarks" and reconsider his role in their alliance committee, highlighting growing tensions over seat-sharing ahead of upcoming elections.

IMAGE: Imran Masood. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Samajwadi Party national secretary Awlesh Singh on Friday urged Congress to remove Imran Masood from their alliance committee for making irresponsible public remarks.

Singh stated that Congress, based on its 2024 Lok Sabha election performance, is entitled to only 25 to 30 seats in future seat-sharing talks.

Imran Masood had recently asserted that Congress would only accept a "respectable and acceptable" seat-sharing arrangement with SP for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Awlesh Singh also dismissed the idea of a deputy chief minister in SP, stating Akhilesh Yadav is sufficient and trusted by the state's population.

Samajwadi Party's national secretary Awlesh Singh on Friday suggested that Congress remove its leader Imran Masood from the committee overseeing their alliance, and requested its leadership to instruct him to refrain from making irresponsible remarks before the media.

Speaking to reporters in Ballia, Singh also said that based on the Congress's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is entitled to only 25 to 30 seats.

SP's Stance On Alliance Conduct

In response to a query on Masood's recent statements, Singh said, "A core committee member should convey their concerns to the leadership, not air them in public. One should not make irresponsible remarks before the media. If anyone does, they should be removed from the core committee. The issue is not about the seat but about winning."

He added that Masood ought to exercise restraint.

The Congress should instruct such individuals to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and refrain from making irresponsible remarks, he said.

Seat-Sharing Dynamics And Leadership

Barely a day after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "work more, talk less" advice to Masood, the Congress leader on Friday said his party will accept a seat-sharing arrangement with the SP for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections only if it is "respectable and acceptable".

In reply to another question on the seat-sharing talks, the SP secretary said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was allotted 17 seats, of which it had won six.

"If you base your assessment on those six seats, the Congress's share should be 25 to 30 seats," he said.

On All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Aazad pitching for a deputy chief minister, Singh said, "There is no position of deputy chief minister in SP; Akhilesh Yadav is more than enough. Ninety-five per cent of the state's population trusts him. The day the elections are announced, he will have the trust of 100 per cent of people."