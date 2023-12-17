News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CWC meet on Dec 21 to discuss 2024 poll strategy, seat sharing may top agenda

CWC meet on Dec 21 to discuss 2024 poll strategy, seat sharing may top agenda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 17, 2023 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress has called a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to deliberate on the strategy for the 2024 general election and chalk out a plan for its poll campaign to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources said.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the CWC meeting, in New Delhi, October 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19, to deliberate on the political situation in the country and the way forward, they said.

 

Seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they added.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could undertake before the 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main planks, the sources said.

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon, they said.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held at 3 pm on December 19 in New Delhi.

Evolving a "core positive agenda", seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting.

The parties intend to move forward with the unity theme -- "Main Nahin, Hum" (We, Not Me) -- as a counter to the prime minister at the meeting, a senior leader of the Congress said.

The CWC meeting will also analyse the recent assembly poll results in which it was defeated in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan while winning and forming the government in Telangana.

The party also lost the polls in Mizoram.

The CWC would deliberate on the reasons for the defeat and the way forward for the 2024 polls, they said.

The meeting is being held at a time when the challenge before the Congress is to come out with an alternative positive agenda to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next general elections.

There is a view in the party that it would need to think out of the box to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Polls 2024: Importance Of Allies For BJP, Congress
Polls 2024: Importance Of Allies For BJP, Congress
Will prepare for LS polls: Cong after rout in 3 states
Will prepare for LS polls: Cong after rout in 3 states
No front without Cong can take on BJP: Jairam
No front without Cong can take on BJP: Jairam
Australia's Lyon spins his way to 500 Test wickets
Australia's Lyon spins his way to 500 Test wickets
9 killed in blast at explosives making unit in Nagpur
9 killed in blast at explosives making unit in Nagpur
Netam to be pro tem speaker of Chh'garh assembly
Netam to be pro tem speaker of Chh'garh assembly
CRPF officer killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
CRPF officer killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kharge's Real Test: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Kharge's Real Test: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

INDIA may redraw LS poll strategy after Cong rout

INDIA may redraw LS poll strategy after Cong rout

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances