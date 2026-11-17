State Congress chief Amit Chavda claimed that Pathan, in his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had listed the same plot, located in 'TP 22, FP 90' and owned by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, as his own.

IMAGE: Union Minister Giriraj Singh and NCPI MP Yusuf Pathan (right) at the Parliament Premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, August 10, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat of giving away a piece of land in Vadodara to former cricketer Yusuf Pathan by waiving penalties despite his 'illegal occupation' of the same after he changed his political allegiance.

Key Points The Gujarat govt and the VMC were effectively gifting the plot to the rebel Trinamool MP by waiving the penalties and overlooking his alleged illegal occupation, Chavda alleged.

The state resolution is exclusively for Pathan. No other cricketers who are recipients of the Arjuna Award are eligible to benefit from it, the Congress leader alleged.

The VMC's panel approved a resolution concerning the 978-sq mt plot occupied by Pathan, gifting 500 sq mt area to him for free and charging 55 percent of the market value for the rest.

State Congress chief Amit Chavda claimed that Pathan, in his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had listed the same plot, located in 'TP 22, FP 90' and owned by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), as his own.

The Gujarat government and the VMC were effectively gifting the plot to the rebel Trinamool Congress MP by waiving the penalties and overlooking his alleged illegal occupation, Chavda alleged.

The Gujarat government recently decided, through a resolution, to gift the parcel of land adjacent to Pathan's residence in Tandalja locality to the former cricketer.

The VMC's standing committee approved a resolution in October concerning the 978-sq mt plot occupied by Pathan, gifting 500 sq mt area to him for free and charging 55 percent of the market value for the rest.

"The state resolution is exclusively for Pathan. No other cricketers who are recipients of the Arjuna Award are eligible to benefit from it, a fact explicitly stated within the resolution itself," Chavda said.

Declaring the plot as his own in a sworn affidavit was a serious matter, as the state government had in 2014 issued a letter directing that the land should not be allotted to Pathan, the Congress leader said.

It was due to the change in political equations following Yusuf Pathan's decision to sever ties with the TMC and support the Narendra Modi government that "all his alleged illegal acts have effectively been 'washed clean' by the BJP's washing machine," Chavda said.

"The high court had previously ordered repossession of the land valued at Rs 20 crore; it had originally been reserved, carved out from a 40 percent deduction from a farmer's holding, for public purposes such as school, garden, or hospital," he said.

If a family living below the poverty line seeks a 100-sq yard plot, they might wear out their footwear running from pillar to post and generations could pass, yet they would fail to get land, Chavda said.

Even when a plot is requested at a concessional rate for educational or social purposes, the government issues notices demanding prices higher than the prevailing market rate, he said.

Further, if any citizen illegally occupies government land or undertakes even a minor construction even for a noble cause, immediate action is taken against them under anti-land grabbing laws, the Congress leader said.

In March 2012, Pathan submitted a request to the VMC seeking allotment of the land adjacent to his house for residential purposes.

On March 21, 2012, the land's official rate was determined at Rs 52,270 per sq mt. In June 2012, the BJP-led standing committee of the civic body recommended allotment of the land, stating that Pathan, as a cricketer, had brought glory to the nation, Chavda said.

In June 2014, however, the state urban development department rejected the proposal after Pathan became a TMC MP, the Congress leader said.

No further action was taken till 2024 when Pathan challenged an official notice in the High Court. But the judge dismissed his plea, and he decided to withdraw his appeal before the division bench, Chavda said.

The high court issued a clear directive to recover the land's value, estimated at approximately Rs 20 crore, and ensure its immediate vacation. But when the MP changed his political affiliation, the government decided to allot him the land, the Congress leader alleged.