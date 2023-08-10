Confident Modi defeats Opposition's no-trust vote, pitches for NDA's 3rd term

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the no confidence motion brought in by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, August 10, 2023 . Photograph: ANI Photo

The opposition had moved the no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26, which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for discussion on August 8-10.

Three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion.

The first such motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018 over granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh, which was also defeated.

The NDA has a commendable majority in the Lok Sabha with 331 MPs, out of which the BJP alone has 303 MPs, while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc INDIA is 144.

Unaligned parties account for 70 MPs, many of whom also backed the government.

Replying to the motion on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress party, saying the people of the country had no confidence in it.

"People of the country have no confidence in Congress. Due to arrogance, they are not able to see the reality. In Tamil Nadu, they won in 1962 and since 1962 the people of Tamil Nadu are saying 'No Congress'.

“In West Bengal they won in 1972, people of West Bengal are also saying 'No Congress'.

“In UP, Bihar, and Gujarat they won in 1985 and the people of these states are also saying 'No Congress'...," the PM said.

Modi, while starting his speech, said it was the blessing of God that a motion for a floor test has been brought by the opposition.

“God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that the Opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..." PM Modi said while replying to the no-trust vote.

The PM also said that Opposition's no confidence motion has always been lucky for the NDA government.

"In a way, the Opposition's no confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in the 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," he said, adding that the people of the country “have shown their trust in our government again and again”.