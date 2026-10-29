How Sikkim Plans To Use AI For Disaster Prediction

Sikkim is exploring the transformative potential of computational mathematics and artificial intelligence to enhance landslide prediction and weather risk management, as highlighted at the 2nd International Conference on Computational Mathematics and Applications.

Key Points Sikkim Education Minister Raju Basnet on Thursday emphasised computational mathematics and AI for predicting landslides and weather risks in the Himalayan state.

The 2nd International Conference on Computational Mathematics and Applications (ICCMA 2026) brought together experts to discuss mathematical modelling for environmental hazards.

Experts highlighted mathematics' crucial role in AI development, ensuring reliable and responsible AI systems, and underpinning scientific discovery.

The conference stressed the importance of interdisciplinary research and international academic cooperation to address real-world challenges.

The Sikkim government is committed to nurturing scientific aptitude among young people, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

Sikkim Education Minister Raju Basnet on Thursday stressed the potential of computational mathematics and artificial intelligence in predicting landslides and other weather-related risks in the Himalayan state.

Advancing Disaster Prediction In Sikkim

Inaugurating the two-day 2nd International Conference on Computational Mathematics and Applications (ICCMA 2026) here, Basnet said mathematical modelling and data-driven tools could help address challenges specific to Sikkim, including environmental hazards.

The minister highlighted the growing role of mathematics in artificial intelligence, medical science, engineering and weather forecasting, while underscoring the importance of research and scientific thinking among young people, according to an official press statement.

He congratulated the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim, NIT Silchar and NIT Nagaland for jointly organising the international conference, which brings together academicians, researchers and experts from India and abroad.

Nurturing Scientific Aptitude And Collaboration

Basnet said the state government remained committed to quality education and nurturing scientific aptitude among young people in line with the National Education Policy 2020. He urged students to make the most of their interaction with eminent researchers and called on senior academicians to mentor emerging scholars and strengthen institutional collaboration, the statement said.

The conference, being held on October 29 and 30, aims to provide a platform for researchers to exchange ideas and discuss developments in computational mathematics and its applications.

The Role Of Mathematics In AI And Scientific Progress

Professor Ivana Budinska of the Slovak Academy of Sciences highlighted the importance of international academic cooperation, encouraging researchers from India and Slovakia to explore opportunities for collaboration and exchange expertise.

Referring to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, Budinska said the technology offered significant possibilities but also raised concerns about understanding and controlling increasingly powerful AI models. Mathematics could help explain how such models function and support the development of reliable and responsible AI systems, she said.

Professor R K Sharma of Delhi Technological University stressed the complementary roles of theoretical and computational mathematics. While computational techniques help explore solutions to complex problems, mathematical theory and proof remain essential to establishing their validity, he said.

NIT Patna Director Pradip Kumar Jain said mathematics and computation underpin scientific discovery and technological progress, with applications ranging from AI and machine learning to climate modelling, optimisation and complex engineering systems.

He emphasised that advances in AI, data science and high-performance computing must be backed by mathematical rigour, scientific reasoning and careful validation to ensure reliable outcomes, the statement said.

NIT Sikkim Director Mahesh Chandra Govil called for greater interdisciplinary research involving mathematics, engineering and computer science. He stressed that computational results must be accurate, stable and reliable, while encouraging young researchers to connect their work with real-world challenges.

The Book of Abstracts of ICCMA 2026 was released during the inaugural session in the presence of the dignitaries and participants.