'Completely unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia airports

India has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militant attacks on two Saudi Arabian airports, asserting that the targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable.

IMAGE: Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points India on Thursday strongly condemned recent attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of External Affairs asserted that targeting civilian infrastructure is "completely unacceptable."

The attacks reportedly carried out by Houthi militants resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

New Delhi expressed deepest condolences to the families of victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

India conveyed solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

India on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, asserting that targeting civilian infrastructure is completely "unacceptable".

Saudi authorities said three people have been killed in attacks reportedly carried out by Houthi militants over the last two days on Abha international airport and King Khalid airport.

India's Strong Condemnation

"India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," it said in a statement.

New Delhi wished speedy recovery for those injured.

"We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the MEA added.

Two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack at Abha International Airport, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

It said one person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, it said.

There has been a significant escalation in hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia in recent days. In the last few weeks, Houthis have been targeting Saudi border regions, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure using armed drones and missiles.