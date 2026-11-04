Akhilesh Yadav Faces Court Complaint For Unpaid 2004 Electrocution Compensation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his former private secretary face a court complaint in Sultanpur for allegedly failing to pay Rs 15.05 lakh compensation promised after a 2004 electrocution incident that caused two deaths and one injury.

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Key Points A complaint has been filed against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his then private secretary in a special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur.

The complaint concerns the alleged failure to pay Rs 15.05 lakh compensation promised after a December 2004 electrocution incident during the Saifai Mahotsav.

The incident in 2004 led to two deaths and burn injuries to Mohammad Ali, who was promised compensation for his family and medical treatment.

The complainant alleges that a cheque bearing Yadav's signature was issued despite insufficient bank funds, and no compensation has been paid since 2004.

The Allahabad High Court previously directed the complainant to seek relief from a competent court, leading to this application for an FIR; the matter will be heard on November 7, 2026.

A complaint has been filed in a special MP/MLA court here against Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his then private secretary for allegedly failing to pay compensation following a 2004 electrocution incident, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

Advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, representing the complainant, said he received a copy of the court's order around 2 pm. The complaint relates to an incident in December 2004, when electrical work was underway during the Saifai Mahotsav in Etawah district. Shukla alleged that the work was being carried out on the directions of the then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and MP Akhilesh Yadav.

Details Of The 2004 Electrocution Incident

According to the advocate, three people, including one Mohammad Ali, were electrocuted after coming into contact with exposed wires. Two of them died on the spot, while Ali sustained burn injuries, he said.

Shukla said Ali, a resident of Niwari village in Sultanpur's Gosaiganj police station area, was promised Rs 15.05 lakh from the party fund towards compensation for his family and medical treatment.

However, the advocate said the amount has not been paid to the family so far.

He alleged that Yadav knew about the incident and that a cheque bearing his signature was issued despite insufficient funds in the bank account. The family had not received any compensation or medical assistance since 2004, Shukla said.

The advocate alleged that Yadav's then-private secretary was identified in the complaint as Gajendra Singh.

Legal Proceedings And Court Directives

Shukla said a petition had earlier been filed in the Allahabad High Court in connection with the matter. According to him, the high court directed Ali to seek relief from the competent court under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Following the high court's order, an application seeking registration of an FIR against Yadav and his private secretary was moved before the MP/MLA court here, the advocate said. The court has sought a report from the concerned police station, and the matter will come up for hearing on November 7, 2026.

The court has yet to adjudicate the allegations.