Complainant admits to filing fake case against Avimukteshwaranand

In a significant turn, the complainant in the sexual harassment case against seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Ashutosh Brahmachari, has now alleged he was pressured into filing a false complaint by Ramchandra Das, the mahant of Deva Ashram in Mathura, claiming a wider conspiracy.

IMAGE: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ashutosh Brahmachari, the complainant against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, now alleges he was pressured by Ramchandra Das to file a false sexual harassment case.

Brahmachari claims to possess WhatsApp chat records as evidence of Das instructing him on how to file the suit.

He has also accused Ramchandra Das of illegal possession of Deva Ashram through a faked will and conspiring to kill his guru, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya.

The original complaint in January alleged sexual harassment of minors by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others during religious congregations.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati was granted anticipatory bail by the Allahabad High Court, which noted discrepancies in evidence, and the Supreme Court later dismissed an appeal against his bail.

Ashutosh Brahmachari, who had filed the sexual harassment case against seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, said that he did so under pressure from Ramchandra Das, the mahant of Deva Ashram in Mathura.

In a video released on social media on Tuesday, Brahmachari said Das misled and pressured him into filing a fake complaint against the seer, adding that several officers were also involved in the conspiracy.

Allegations of Pressure and Conspiracy

"He (Das) ruined me, I was harassed and pressured. Why did he use me to do this?" Brahmachari said in the video, vowing to come up with evidence soon.

"I have WhatsApp chat records, where he (Das) is telling me how to file a suit against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati," Brahmachari claimed.

Ramchandra Das is the successor and long-time close associate of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the Chancellor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University.

Brahmachari was also an earlier associate of Rambhadracharya.

Calling Das a hypocrite and fraud, Brahmachari said he has filed a complaint with the Mathura senior superintendent of police regarding Das taking illegal possession of Deva Ashram by faking a will.

"If police don't take action, I will go to court," he said.

Further Accusations and Legal Developments

Further accusing Das of conspiring to kill his guru Rambhadracharya, Brahmachari said that if his guru gets killed, Das would be responsible.

There was no immediate response from Ramchandra Das or representatives of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati regarding the allegations made in the video.

In January this year, Brahmachari had filed a complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and two to three others, alleging that they sexually harassed minors in the name of 'guru seva' at religious congregations, including the 2025 Kumbh Mela and 2026 Magh Mela.

On February 21, Special Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia ordered Prayagraj Police to lodge an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant laws, and initiate an independent probe.

On March 25, the Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, highlighting discrepancies in medical evidence and the fact that the minors had confided in strangers rather than guardians about the harassment.

The high court also pointed out that the allegations came shortly after a heated dispute between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and local authorities during the Magh Mela.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand had hit headlines in January for his confrontation with organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, where he accused the local administration of preventing him from taking a dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya.

On May 29, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal against his bail, solidifying the 56-year-old seer's protection against immediate arrest.