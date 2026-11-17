A routine Mumbai local train journey turned violent on Sunday when a passenger was accidentally struck by a knife thrown during an altercation, leading to police apprehension of the accused.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points A 53-year-old passenger suffered a chest injury after being hit by a knife on a Mumbai local train on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday during an altercation between two individuals, with the knife missing its intended target.

The injured passenger, Suresh Sharma, was found bleeding at Bandra station and was later reported to be in stable condition.

Police apprehended the accused, identified as Shiva Gaikwad (25), a resident of Nashik.

The accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bandra, for further legal action.

A 53-year-old passenger suffered a chest injury after being hit by a knife thrown during an altercation between two individuals on a local train in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

Incident Details And Police Action

The incident occurred on Sunday on a Virar-Churchgate fast local train, they said, adding that the accused has been apprehended.

The injured passenger, identified as Sion resident Suresh Sharma, told the police that an individual involved in an altercation with another person threw the knife as the train was leaving Andheri station.

However, the knife missed the person it was aimed at and struck him instead, Sharma said.

Passengers pulled the emergency chain and the train stopped at Bandra station, where Sharma was found bleeding from his chest in the second coach, according to police.

He was immediately shifted to the Bandra station master's office, where he was provided first aid. The passenger was later shifted to Bhabha Hospital for further treatment, and his condition was reported to be stable, a police official said.

The police later recovered the knife and apprehended the accused, identified as Shiva Gaikwad (25), a resident of Nashik, the official said.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bandra, for further legal action, he added.