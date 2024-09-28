News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Communal tension in Dehradun as 'missing' Muslim girl found with Hindu man

Communal tension in Dehradun as 'missing' Muslim girl found with Hindu man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 28, 2024 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Members of two communities hurled stones at each other and damaged two-wheelers as communal tension flared up after a 16-year-old Muslim girl was found with a Hindu man at the railway station in Dehradun, an official said.

IMAGE: A scuffle breaks out between Police and protesters as people from various Hindu organisations protest against the arrest of Bajrang Dal leader Vikas Verma, at Ghanta Ghar in Dehradun on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

More than 100 people were booked on charges of stone-pelting and rioting on Thursday night while a man belonging to a right-wing outfit was detained for questioning in connection with the vandalism outside the station.

According to the police, the 21-year-old man and the girl hail from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and were in a relationship.

 

The girl allegedly fled home to meet the man who works in the Selaqui area near here, a police official said.

Upon reaching Dehradun, she called up the man who met her at the railway station in the night. Seen walking around at an odd hour, railway police staff quizzed them, the official said.

The police contacted the girl's parents and learnt that a missing complaint had been lodged by them at a police station in Badaun, he said.

However, as soon as the news of the duo roaming in the railway station spread in the area, members of the two communities gathered outside the station and a heated exchange of words ensued, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

The situation escalated soon and the two sides hurled stones at each other and damaged some two-wheelers parked outside the railway station, he said, adding police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The SSP, who visited the spot soon after the incident, said those who indulged in vandalism outside the railway station have been booked.

On Friday afternoon tension gripped the Paltan Bazar and Ghanta Ghar areas of the city after Vikas Verma was picked up by police for interrogation.

Traders shut their shops to protest against Verma's detention and staged a dharna demanding his immediate release and the removal of the SSP.

"Vikas Verma is the voice of Hindutva. We demand his immediate release and the removal of the SSP," Bajrang Dal state coordinator Anuj Walia said.

Normalcy returned to the Paltan Bazar area and shops were opened on Friday evening after Verma uploaded a video on social media clarifying that he was detained and not arrested.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Love Jihad must be declared ultra vires
Love Jihad must be declared ultra vires
Interfaith couples uneasy as 'love jihad' storm rages
Interfaith couples uneasy as 'love jihad' storm rages
Youth killed allegedly over interfaith relationship
Youth killed allegedly over interfaith relationship
No-confidence motion against AITA chief Jain withdrawn
No-confidence motion against AITA chief Jain withdrawn
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?
Where will Kejriwal live after Navratri?

More like this

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC

Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances