Home  » News » Committing crimes in US could lead to visa cancellation

Committing crimes in US could lead to visa cancellation

July 17, 2025 18:07 IST

Committing assault, theft or burglary in the United States won't just cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person "ineligible" for future US visas, the country's embassy in India has said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

The stern warning comes against the backdrop of a viral video purportedly showing an Indian woman being held by police authorities after she allegedly tried to shoplift several items at a high-end store in the US.

However, the veracity of the video, widely shared on various social media platforms, could not be independently verified.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the embassy also said America values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

"Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues -- it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," the embassy said.

On June 19, the embassy in a post had said that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right", its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities might revoke it if one breaks the law.

