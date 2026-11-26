India is actively pursuing an early bilateral trade agreement with the United States while firmly rejecting US allegations of structural excess manufacturing capacity, amidst new US tariff proposals.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand for a family photo, as they attend a Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) meeting, at the Solaire hotel in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 17, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points India is committed to working closely with the United States for an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement.

The US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if a bilateral trade deal is agreed upon.

India has rejected the US allegation of having structural excess manufacturing capacity, stating it engaged constructively throughout this investigation.

The Commerce Ministry noted that the USTR's Notice of Determination concerning structural excess capacity is currently under examination.

Think tank GTRI commented that the new tariffs proposed today by US President Donald Trump are designed to bait trading partners into signing one-sided trade deals.

The government on Wednesday said the country is committed to working closely with the United States for an early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement, while rejecting Washington's allegation of having structural excess manufacturing capacity.

The remarks came after the US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.

Understanding The US Tariff Proposal

The proposed tariffs followed investigations by the US Trade Representative into 16 economic jurisdictions -- China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, Norway, Mexico and India -- relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.

The Commerce Ministry, in a statement, said that India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation concerning Acts, Policies, and Practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors.

The notice is currently under examination.

India's Official Response To Capacity Allegations

"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the statement said.

It added that India and the US are engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement and it has been India's position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations.

Bilateral Trade Negotiations And India's Stance

"Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026, and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026," it said.

India, in its negotiations with the US on the trade deal, has been insisting on a competitive advantage over its Asian rivals, a demand that Washington has addressed in the tariff proposals.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the one percentage point differential addresses the concerns flagged by India.

Expert Analysis On The New Tariff Regime

Commenting on the development, think tank GTRI said that the new tariffs proposed today by US President Donald Trump under Section 301 excess-capacity investigations recreate the reciprocal-tariff regime under a new name, engineered to bait trading partners into signing one-sided, expensive trade deals rather than genuinely addressing structural industrial overproduction.

By deploying a dual-rate structure - threatening steep baseline tariffs against countries that refuse a pact while offering lower rates to those that sign - Washington reclaims the bargaining power to impose duties at will and extract unilateral concessions, allowing a government to secure tariff relief even if the industrial capacity that prompted the investigation remains unchanged, it said.

"Under the proposal, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalized --offering a calculated 1 per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate) - while rising up to 25 per cent without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas," it added.