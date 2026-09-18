Coming Up, Southern CMs' Dasara Conclave

Five southern states are stepping up coordination on delimitation, tax devolution and language issues.
Key Points
- Five southern states may form a South Council to jointly address language, delimitation and tax devolution concerns.
- Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has revived efforts for greater coordination among southern states.
- Southern chief ministers have raised concerns over a perceived north-south divide in delimitation and tax devolution.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted demographic changes caused by declining fertility rates.
- Shivakumar's invitation to southern CMs for Mysuru Dasara could provide a platform for deeper regional coordination.
A 'South Council', echoing efforts by the chief ministers of some southern states in the 1980s, could take shape in the coming months, with the five states -- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala -- jointly raising concerns over language, delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies and tax devolution.
Attempts in recent years have been led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Stalin and the Congress' Siddaramaiah, when they were the CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka respectively.
Siddaramaiah's successor D K Shivakumar has now taken up the baton.
The CMs of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have flagged a 'north-south' divide over delimitation and tax devolution.
Some have also opposed recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.
Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, has repeatedly highlighted the demographic change in southern India caused by low fertility rates.
On September 3, Shivakumar decided to invite the CMs of other southern states to Mysuru Dasara, to be held October 11-21.
Furthermore, on that day, the Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously urged the Centre to recognise Tamil as a principal language of the Madras high court.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's C V Shanmugam alleged a 'north-south' divide, saying Hindi is allowed in several northern high courts while Tamil has been denied similar recognition.
Southern States Raise Delimitation, Fund Concerns
On August 20, at the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, southern CMs raised delimitation and fund devolution.
Naidu said the five states contribute about 31 per cent of India's GDP and could form a $10 trillion economy by 2047.
Shivakumar called the South the 'engine of the Indian economy'.
On March 22, 2025, Stalin, then Tamil Nadu CM, hosted a meeting of southern states under a 'joint action committee' on Lok Sabha delimitation. The Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government had also appointed a committee on Centre-state relations, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph.
On February 8 and 9, 2024, Siddaramaiah and Pinarayi Vijayan, then Kerala CM, launched the 'south tax movement' and protested at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff