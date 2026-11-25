Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari faces legal action in Patna after his "Morally Questionable" video, containing alleged indecent remarks about women observing Chhath Puja, sparked widespread controversy and led to a police case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

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Key Points A case was registered against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari in Patna on Tuesday for alleged indecent remarks about women observing Chhath.

The controversy stemmed from his YouTube video, 'Morally Questionable', where he purportedly made sexually explicit comments regarding women's vermilion application during Chhath Puja.

Police stated the remarks could harm women's dignity, disrupt social harmony, and cause law-and-order issues.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Maheshwari has since issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate.

A case was registered against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari in Patna over his alleged indecent remarks about women observing Chhath in Bihar, police said on Wednesday.

Controversial Remarks Spark Legal Action

The case was lodged at the Cyber Police Station on Tuesday, according to a statement.

The alleged remarks could hurt the dignity of women, disturb social harmony among communities and trigger law-and-order problems, the statement said.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, it added.

The controversy erupted after his stand-up comedy video, titled 'Morally Questionable', on YouTube went viral. In the video, Maheshwari purportedly made sexually explicit remarks about women in Bihar applying long streaks of vermilion on their foreheads during Chhath Puja.

Facing backlash, Maheshwari issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate.