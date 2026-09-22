Comedian Pulkit Mani cancels UP shows amid Modi mimicry row

Comedian Pulkit Mani's upcoming stand-up shows in Uttar Pradesh have been cancelled amidst a political controversy.

IMAGE: Comedian Pulkit Mani with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Comedian Pulkit Mani's shows in Noida, Lucknow, and Kanpur have been cancelled.

Cancellations are attributed to "repeated threats from goon activists."

The controversy stems from Mani's mimicry of PM Modi at a Congress event with Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP criticised the Congress, calling the event a "circus."

Mani has been receiving hate messages on social media since the incident.

Comedian Pulkit Mani, who appeared alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in Madhya Pradesh, has announced that his upcoming stand-up shows in Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur have been cancelled due to "repeated threats from goon activists".

Mani has been at the centre of a huge controversy after he performed mimicry of Prime Minister Narednra Modi at the opposition leader's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' in Indore.

Show Cancellations Amidst Controversy

In a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday, the comedian said his Noida show has been called off due "unforeseen circumstances".

"I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support," he wrote in the post, which has since disappeared due to Instagram's 24-hour limit on Stories.

In a follow post, the stand-up comedian announced the cancellation of his Lucknow and Kanpur performances. "Due to repeated threats from goon activists, my Lucknow and Kanpur shows are cancelled," Mani posted.

The Mimicry Incident and Political Fallout

In a video shared by the Congress on X on Sunday, Mani was seen mimicking Prime Minister Modi while performing a skit with Gandhi during the event.

In the short act, Mani came on stage laughing and hugged Gandhi. "My friend. How are you?" To this, Gandhi replied, "I'm fine; how are you, Modi ji?" Mani responded, "Great harassment", and continued laughing while using the phrase "my friend".

Gandhi then said, "Very nice to meet you," and asked Mani to "tell me more". The comedian kept laughing and hugging Gandhi, and then said, "Maa ko kursi do, maa", pointing toward the audience.

Reacting to the video, the BJP criticised the Congress and said the party had turned into a "circus".

Since the controversy broke out, Mani has posting screenshots of the hate messages he has been receiving on social media.