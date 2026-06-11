Maharashtra Cyber Police Book Comedians Over 'Obscene' Online Content

Maharashtra Cyber police have initiated legal action against stand-up comedians Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, along with Dr Sejal Pawar, for allegedly sharing obscene and objectionable content online that trivialises consent and disrespects women and the deceased.

Key Points Maharashtra Cyber police registered a case against comedians Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar for 'obscene and objectionable' social media content.

The controversy stems from a comedy show where remarks allegedly glorified coercion and trivialised consent, particularly Himanshu Jangra's comments.

Dr Sejal Pawar also made derogatory comments about medical cadavers, deemed highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased.

Summons have been issued to the accused, and the case involves sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognisance, summoning More and Jangra and seeking immediate action from the Haryana DGP.

The Maharashtra Cyber police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media, and summoned them for an inquiry, an official said on Thursday.

More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station here following preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by More, said a cyber police official.

The videos contained offensive remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons that violate public decency, he said.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

"One of the viral clips featured remarks by Himanshu Jangra suggesting an entitlement to physical intimacy in exchange for money spent during a date, which portrayed women in a derogatory manner and trivialised consent," the official said.

Another clip from the same show featured Dr Sejal Pawar making derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased, he said.

The controversial clips were published on platforms like YouTube and Instagram with the objective of driving up viewership, the official said.

Legal Action And Official Response

The case was registered against More, Jangra, Pawar and other unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Information Technology Act, he said.

Summons have been issued to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr Sejal Pawar, directing them to appear before Maharashtra Cyber for an enquiry and to record their formal statements, the official said.

Maharashtra Cyber has also issued an advisory urging content creators, digital influencers and internet users to comply with legal frameworks while producing online material, he said.

The police have also warned citizens against sharing the controversial material, noting that downloading or disseminating obscene content could invite strict legal action under IT and criminal laws.

The Origin Of The Controversy

The controversy began after Jangra recounted, during the show, a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani. More was seen laughing at Jangra's comment.

Both More and Jangra apologised after facing backlash on social media, and the latter also deactivated his Instagram account.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned More and Jangra, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and a viral video of the show. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate action and a report within seven days.