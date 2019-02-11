rediff.com

Combing operation underway in Uri after suspicious activity near army camp

February 11, 2019 16:04 IST

A massive combing operation was launched by security forces in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after an army camp sentry noted suspicious movement and opened fire, police said Monday.

A police official said that during Sunday night, a sentry of the army artillery unit in Rajervani, Uri fired few a rounds after observing suspicious movement.

 

The official said the area was sealed and search operations were going on to rule out any act of sabotage.

"So far, we have not been able to find any terrorist in the area. Since the terrain is rocky with large boulders, the sanitation exercise will take some time," the official added.

Representative image

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Uri, Kashmir, Jammu, Rajervani
 

