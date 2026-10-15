Altercation Over Disputed Land Leads To Fatal Shooting In Prayagraj

A college lab attendant was tragically shot dead in Prayagraj on Thursday following a heated altercation over a disputed Nazul land, with an Additional Government Advocate accused of the fatal shooting.

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Key Points A college lab attendant, Satish Kumar Srivastava, was fatally shot in Prayagraj on Thursday during a dispute over Nazul land.

The family of the deceased has accused Additional Government Advocate Devendra Nath Mishra of shooting Srivastava with his licensed revolver.

Police have initiated a case, taken some individuals into custody for questioning, and formed three teams to apprehend other accused.

CCTV footage from around the disputed property is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The lawyer for the deceased alleged that the advocate and his family assaulted Srivastava, and the advocate himself was injured during the incident.

A college lab attendant was shot dead here in the Salori area on Thursday, after an altercation over a disputed property, officials said.

The family of the deceased, Satish Kumar Srivastava, alleged that Additional Government Advocate Devendra Nath Mishra shot him dead with his licensed revolver. The dispute was allegedly over a Nazul land.

A few people have been taken into custody for questioning while police are checking CCTV footage of the area, they said.

Dispute Over Nazul Land Escalates

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sagar Jain said the lawyer, Devendra Nath Mishra, who represents the Uttar Pradesh government before the Allahabad High Court, reached the disputed property on Thursday afternoon and broke a lock allegedly put up by Srivastava, triggering an altercation between the two sides.

During the ensuing dispute, a shot was fired, hitting Srivastava in the abdomen and critically injuring him, Jain said.

Srivastava's family members rushed him to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The 52-year-old was a lab attendant of Ishwar Sharan Degree College.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have initiated the process of registering a case under relevant sections of law based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, Jain said. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Some people allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody for questioning, while three police teams have been formed to trace the other accused, he said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the disputed property.

Allegations Against Advocate And Family

Ambuj Mishra, the lawyer representing the deceased, alleged that Devendra Nath Mishra, his wife and two sons, allegedly assaulted Srivastava and his family members.

Ambuj Mishra said he was at the Allahabad High Court when he received a phone call informing him about the alleged assault. On reaching the spot, he claimed to have seen the family members being assaulted and Salori police outpost in-charge Vinay Yadav holding Devendra Nath Mishra from behind.

He further alleged that Devendra Nath Mishra then took out his licensed revolver and shot Srivastava.

The lawyer also claimed that before the firing, Devendra's son Nitendra had attacked Srivastava with a bamboo stick, but the blow missed and struck Devendra, injuring him. Devendra Nath Mishra is undergoing treatment at Bailey Hospital, he added.

Police said a detailed probe is underway in the matter.