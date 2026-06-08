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Home  » News » Cockroach party stir in Pune on Thursday demanding Pradhan's resignation

Cockroach party stir in Pune on Thursday demanding Pradhan's resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 23:41 IST

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The Cockroach party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over alleged paper leak cases in the country.

IMAGE: People hold posters and raise slogan during a protest by Cockroach Janta Party, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, June 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The protest targets alleged irregularities and paper leak cases in examinations and recruitment tests.
  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke emphasised the movement is peaceful, exclusively for Gen Z, and not affiliated with any political party.
  • The CJP previously staged a similar protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said his party will stage protest in Pune on June 11 to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests. "Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!" Dipke posted on X.

"Cockroaches will demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in Maharashtra's educational capital Pune. How many Pune cockroaches will join?" a post on CJP's X handle said.

 

Asked about recent Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke stressed on Sunday that the CJP movement has been peaceful and cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in the neighbouring countries. The CJP is exclusively for Gen Z, and it won't be associated with any political party, he asserted.

The Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over alleged paper leak cases in the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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