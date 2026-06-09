Cockroach party steals spotlight at INDIA bloc meet; leaders divided

The emerging Cockroach Janata Party sparked diverse opinions among INDIA bloc leaders at their recent meeting, highlighting growing political dissent and calls for urgent education reforms.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, June 8, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points INDIA bloc leaders expressed varied opinions, with some concerned about CJP's intent and others viewing it as genuine youth dissent.

Prominent leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, and Uddhav Thackeray acknowledged the movement's significance and the need to address youth concerns.

The CJP advocates for education reforms and protests against exam irregularities, gaining traction through social media and public demonstrations.

Despite differing views, INDIA bloc leaders broadly agreed on the importance of addressing issues raised by students and young people.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) found mention at the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, with leaders expressing divergent views on its significance and intent, sources said.

According to sources at the meeting, the issue was not part of the formal agenda but was referred to by several leaders in their presentations.

One opposition leader said there were concerns among some participants about the nature of the movement that has a massive presence online and whether there could be political motives behind it.

"There were some concerns about the real intent," an opposition leader said, adding that the dominant sentiment in the meeting was that the development reflected genuine dissatisfaction among young people.

"Generally, the view was that it should be seen as a healthy sign of dissent and disapproval of youngsters against the system," the leader said.

As per sources, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah remarked that the Cockroach Janata Party is "doing something right", and suggested that the opposition parties should engage with them.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was quoted by a source as saying that while parties continue to fight political battles, there is also a need to encourage civil movements.

Another opposition leader said the subject came up repeatedly despite never being a part of the agenda.

"The so-called Cockroach Party found a place in the discussion. Different leaders referred to it while delivering their presentations. There were different opinions," the leader said.

According to the source, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya appeared to be more hopeful about the phenomenon, while several others expressed reservations.

The source said some leaders felt emerging platforms like the CJP were increasingly attracting attention in spaces traditionally occupied by opposition parties.

Another leader said the movement "got its fair share" of attention during the deliberations.

"Some doubted the scale of participation, its future and its reach. But the majority felt it reflected something and that political parties should look at that," the leader said.

According to another source, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray also referred to the movement, saying such support for it indicated that there was a space for dissent in society.

While opinions differed on the origins and trajectory of the movement, sources said leaders across parties broadly agreed that the issues being raised by students and young people deserved attention.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, INDIA bloc leaders announced a five-point programme on education-related issues, including a demand for the resignation of the Union education minister.

The Cockroach Janata Party, or CJP, emerged in recent weeks as a youth-led movement protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive exams and demanding broader reforms in the education system.

The group has drawn attention through social media campaigns and public demonstrations, including a recent protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that attracted significant participation.