Cockroach Party protest continues at Jantar Mantar on day 3

The Cockroach Janta Party vows to continue the agitation until their demands regarding the NEET controversy are addressed by authorities.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, on June 21 in New Delhi . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party is protesting at Jantar Mantar for the third consecutive day against alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for families affected by student suicides.

The protest, which includes sloganeering and cultural performances, has seen over 200 participants and expects farmer unions to join.

Protesters have raised concerns about basic facilities at the site, though access to drinking water was reportedly restored.

The Cockroach Janta Party remained at Jantar Mantar on June 22 for the third consecutive day, continuing their protest over alleged examination irregularities and the May 3 NEET paper leak.

The sit-in, which began on the afternoon of June 20, continued overnight with protesters staying at the site under police deployment.

Some people were seen distributing food and drinking water to those participating in the agitation through the night.

Protest Intensifies With Calls For Accountability

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on June 21 announced that the protest would continue on June 22 and appealed to farmer unions and members of the public to join the movement.

The protest site witnessed sloganeering, speeches and cultural performances on June 21, with supporters clapping, playing daflis and singing patriotic songs. By evening, over 200 people gathered at the venue, according to organisers.

Dipke has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging a lack of accountability over the examination controversy. He has also called for compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak and cancellation of the examination.

Demands And Security Measures

On June 21, Dipke urged authorities not to restrict access to the protest site and requested restoration of the water supply to public restrooms.

Protesters had alleged disruption of basic facilities, though they later said access to drinking water was restored. The CJP has said the agitation will continue until its demands are addressed.

Farmer groups are expected to join the protest during the day, according to the organisers. The demonstration is being held under security arrangements, with police personnel deployed at the site and barricades placed around the protest area. This is the second protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar over alleged paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.