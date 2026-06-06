Cockroach party founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful protest

The CJP counder also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a 'gesture of compassion and gratitude,' emphasising that the movement should be led with 'love and peace.'

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy @Cockroachisback/X

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag.

The protest has been organised by the CJP demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag.

He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace."

"Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he said.

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

The group has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, has described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement.

The planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar is expected to be the group's first significant on-ground mobilisation after gaining substantial support on social media in recent weeks.

Wangchuk encouraged young participants to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities.

He advised protesters to carry only essential items, such as water bottles and mobile phones, and encouraged them to bring flowers. He also mentioned that anyone found carrying weapons or suspicious objects should be reported to the police immediately.

Security has been heightened across the national capital in anticipation of the protest. Police officials indicated that additional personnel have been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations.

According to officials, the police have not received any formal request seeking permission for the demonstration; however, they have implemented security arrangements based on information gathered through social media monitoring and other channels. More than 1,000 police personnel have been allocated for deployment throughout New Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution.

In the run-up to the protest, the CJP circulated guidelines urging participants to maintain non-violent conduct and avoid confrontation.

Dipke's latest appeal reiterates those instructions, emphasising respectful engagement with law enforcement personnel during the demonstration.