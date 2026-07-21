CJP sacks spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya over 'insensitive' protest conduct

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has swiftly removed its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, from all official duties following widespread public outrage over videos depicting his 'insensitive' conduct during a protest against police violence and the NEET exam paper leak.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, party spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, during a protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) removed spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya from his post with immediate effect.

Dahiya's removal followed public outrage over videos showing him eating a burger during a protest against police violence and the NEET exam paper leak.

The CJP condemned Dahiya's actions as 'deeply insensitive' and inconsistent with the party's values, especially as members faced police violence.

Dahiya defended his actions, stating he ate because he was hungry or felt like it, dismissing criticism as 'nonsense thinking' and asserting he is not accountable to anyone.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, from the post after videos of his conduct during a protest sparked outrage in public.

In a statement on X from CJP official handle, the party said it "strongly condemns" Dahiya's actions, alleging that the videos surfaced at a time when peaceful protesters and party members were facing police violence.

Party Condemns 'Insensitive Actions'

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the party said in the statement on X.

The CJP announced that Dahiya had been removed as the party's spokesperson with immediate effect and stripped of all official responsibilities.

"In response, we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janata Party and relieving him of all the official duties," the statement added.

The party, however, did not specify the nature of the videos or elaborate on the actions that led to Dahiya's removal.

Dahiya's Defence and Public Backlash

On Monday when Delhi was convulsed by the police violence against the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party, to protest the NEET exam paper leak and to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Dahiya was seen to be taking break and eating a burger.

He came under severe criticism on social media for his conduct.

Later, Dahiya made a video and stated, 'Why did I eat a burger?' He went on to say, 'Why does one eat a burger? Either he is hungry or he feels like eating a burger.'

Calling the criticism 'nonsense thinking', Dahiya added that he did not want to engage in politics merely to "appease fools."

"Whatever I am doing, I am doing for the country and with my own wish. I am not accountable to anyone. And yes, I will eat burgers," he said.