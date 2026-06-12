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Cockroach party protests move to Lucknow; Amritsar, Bengaluru next

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 12, 2026 14:44 IST

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Students and government job aspirants in Lucknow have intensified their nationwide protest against alleged examination irregularities, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst growing public discontent.

CJP Protest

IMAGE: Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stage a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, New Delhi, June 6, 2026. Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points

  • Students and job aspirants protested in Lucknow against alleged examination irregularities.
  • Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
  • The protest was led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.
  • This Lucknow demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign by the CJP, following protests in Delhi and Pune.
  • The police granted permission for the peaceful protest, expecting around 1,000 participants.

Students and government job aspirants assembled in Lucknow on Friday for a protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke over alleged examination irregularities, with demonstrators pressing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Candidates preparing for teaching, medical, revenue, administrative, and other government recruitment examinations were among the protesters who gathered at the Eco Garden since morning.

 

Nationwide Campaign Against Exam Irregularities

The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign launched by the CJP, which had earlier held demonstrations in Delhi and Pune.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar told PTI that the permission for the programme was granted after an application was submitted by an individual and not by any organisation.

"The application was submitted by a teacher, Vivek Kumar, on June 11. After completing the required procedure, permission was granted," he said.

The officer said reports claiming the police had denied permission for the protest were misleading, as no application regarding the demonstration had been received till the evening of June 11.

According to the police, the permission is valid from 10 am to 4 pm, and around 1,000 people are expected to participate.

Earlier, Dipke had said the protest would be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner to raise concerns over alleged examination irregularities.

"We have held peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune. We are not doing anything wrong. We only want to put forward our views in a democracy," he had said.

The CJP plans to hold further demonstrations in Amritsar and Bengaluru before returning to Delhi's Jantar Mantar for a larger protest on June 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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