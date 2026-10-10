Home  » News » Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranka detained after landing in Delhi

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranka detained after landing in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra Updated: October 10, 2026 13:38 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Discover how Delhi Police detained three Cockroach Janta Party leaders directly from their flight in the national capital on Saturday, preventing their planned protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged voter-list manipulation by the Chief Election Commissioner.

CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke being detained by the Police after landing at Delhi Airport. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from their flight on Saturday upon landing in the national capital.
  • The leaders were travelling from Mumbai to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
  • The protest was planned over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6.
  • Police personnel informed the CJP leaders before detention that they lacked permission for the Jantar Mantar protest.
  • The CJP condemned the detentions as a pre-planned move and a violation of freedom of movement, demanding their immediate release.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft by Delhi Police as soon as their flight landed in the national capital.

The CJP leaders had arrived here from Mumbai for their protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

 

Detention Details Emerge

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft: "Police are not allowing to deboard the flight. They are causing inconvenience to the other passengers. You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us literally from the flight. This is something that not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship as Delhi Police has entered in the flight to arrest us. We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us."

Before detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they don't have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke said CJP leaders are being detained as if they are criminals.

Party Condemns Police Action

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.

The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

The outfit called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Police sources said Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken to different places.

Dipke was taken to Gurugram, Ranka to Delhi's Dwarka, and Das to some other location in Delhi, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi policevoter list manipulationjantar mantar protestcockroach janta partypolitical detention

More From Rediff

When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India

When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India
What Modi Must Learn From The British Raj

What Modi Must Learn From The British Raj
Why Do We Need Permission to Protest Against the Govt?

Why Do We Need Permission to Protest Against the Govt?

Related Stories

Delhi Cops Arrest Abhijeet Dipke on Flight

Delhi Cops Arrest Abhijeet Dipke on Flight

Quick Links

DelhiCJPAbhijeet DipkeJantar MantarSaurav DasAshutosh RankaGyanesh KumarMumbaiSpecial Intensive RevisionCockroach Janta Party

Web Stories

7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings

7 Zero Belly Smoothies For Mornings
Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launched
Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled