Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranka detained after landing in Delhi

Discover how Delhi Police detained three Cockroach Janta Party leaders directly from their flight in the national capital on Saturday, preventing their planned protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged voter-list manipulation by the Chief Election Commissioner.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke being detained by the Police after landing at Delhi Airport. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from their flight on Saturday upon landing in the national capital.

The leaders were travelling from Mumbai to protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was planned over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6.

Police personnel informed the CJP leaders before detention that they lacked permission for the Jantar Mantar protest.

The CJP condemned the detentions as a pre-planned move and a violation of freedom of movement, demanding their immediate release.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft by Delhi Police as soon as their flight landed in the national capital.

The CJP leaders had arrived here from Mumbai for their protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Detention Details Emerge

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft: "Police are not allowing to deboard the flight. They are causing inconvenience to the other passengers. You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us literally from the flight. This is something that not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship as Delhi Police has entered in the flight to arrest us. We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us."

Before detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they don't have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke said CJP leaders are being detained as if they are criminals.

Party Condemns Police Action

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.

The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

The outfit called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Police sources said Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken to different places.

Dipke was taken to Gurugram, Ranka to Delhi's Dwarka, and Das to some other location in Delhi, they said.