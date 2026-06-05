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Cockroach Janta Party hasn't sought nod for protest: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 05, 2026 17:02 IST

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The Delhi police confirm no official permission request has been received from the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), while assuring readiness to maintain law and order.

delhi police

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Delhi police has not received a protest permission request from the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
  • Authorities are prepared to review any request submitted by the CJP if and when it is sought.
  • The police are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to deploy personnel to maintain law and order in sensitive areas.

The Delhi police has not received any request for permission from the digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding a protest at Jantar Mantar, an official said on Friday.

"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told PTI.

The police said they are keeping a close watch on the situation and are prepared to deploy personnel in sensitive areas, if required, to maintain law and order.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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