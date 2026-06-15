Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during Jaipur protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped during a significant youth protest in Jaipur, highlighting growing concerns over the NEET paper leak and unemployment, leading to two detentions and calls for ministerial resignation.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk with founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at the Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, June 13, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped during a protest in Jaipur.

The protest addressed critical issues including the alleged NEET paper leak and widespread unemployment.

Two youths have been detained by police in connection with the slapping incident.

Protesters demanded action on youth-related concerns and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur, the police said on Monday.

Two youths have been detained and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Protest Over NEET Paper Leak And Unemployment

The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him.

Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened.

The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.

Protesters carried placards with slogans against corruption and paper leaks, and demanded action on youth-related issues. During the protest, slogans were raised demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was organised by the CJP over issues related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, and unemployment, among others, police said.