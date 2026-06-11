Manipur Boosts Security With CoBRA Deployment Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur is bolstering its security with the deployment of two elite CoBRA battalions to improve law and order and address escalating ethnic tensions, as authorities pledge justice for recent civilian killings and urge public cooperation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipur deploys two CoBRA battalions of CRPF to enhance law and order amidst ongoing ethnic tensions.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam emphasised the critical need for public cooperation alongside increased security forces.

The state government has pledged to arrest and punish those responsible for the "unprecedented and heinous crime" of killing six Naga civilians.

The discovery of the Naga civilians' bodies followed the release of 14 Kuki individuals previously held hostage by armed groups.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh affirmed the government's commitment to not tolerate atrocities and ensure justice.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said the recent deployment of two CoBRA battalions of CRPF would improve the law and order situation in the state. Konthoujam made the remarks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) complex here after meeting family members of six Naga civilians whose bodies were kept at the mortuary for formalities.

"We have very limited security forces. But now with the recent deployment of two CoBRA battalions, I think the situation will improve," he told reporters. The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) specifically trained in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare.

Public Cooperation Crucial For Peace

He, however, said cooperation from the public was equally important for maintaining peace. "We, including the chief minister, have always appealed to people in both the hills and the valley to cooperate with the state administration to stop any violence. Even if more security forces are deployed, they cannot do much without public cooperation," he said.

The minister described the killing of six civilians as an "unprecedented and heinous crime". "We are committed to arresting the perpetrators and taking action against those who have no humanity," he said.

Justice Pledged For Heinous Crimes

Konthoujam also said the release of 14 Kuki individuals allegedly held hostage by Naga armed groups reflected "humanity" and appreciated the efforts of the DGP in tracing the missing Naga civilians.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said that the state government will not remain a mute spectator to atrocities, a day after police found the mortal remains of six people suspected to be of missing Naga men, who had been held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi district. The six persons were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

In an official statement, the CM said the state government won't tolerate such violence, and "will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities". "Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law," Singh said. The bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released on June 9.