News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan agency

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan agency

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 20:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Coast Guard has rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast and kept on their ship near the maritime boundary between the two countries, officials said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place on Sunday when the Coast Guard received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ) in the afternoon, said an ICG release.

"At approximately 15:30 pm, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat operating near the NFZ. The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members on board had been apprehended," said the release.

 

The Coast Guard immediately swung into action and sent its ship to the location near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary (IMBL).

Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, the ICG ship eventually intercepted the vessel from the neighbouring country and persuaded personnel on board to release the seven Indian fishermen they had apprehended, it said.

"The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition. Unfortunately, the Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident," the release added.

The Indian ship returned to the Okha harbour on Monday where a joint investigation involving the ICG, the Gujarat police, intelligence agencies, and fisheries department was undertaken to probe the circumstances leading to the collision (between the PMSA vessel and IFB Kal Bhairav), and the subsequent rescue operation, said the release.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India, Pakistan to address problems of fishermen
Pakistan to release 199 Indian fishermen on May 12
Pakistan to release 199 Indian fishermen on May 12
86 Indian fishermen released by Pakistan
86 Indian fishermen released by Pakistan
Well begun is half done, Shastri tells Rohit & Co
Well begun is half done, Shastri tells Rohit & Co
India must discuss their concerns with us: PCB
India must discuss their concerns with us: PCB
Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd day running
Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation for 2nd day running
RG Kar murder: Why did police blow horn outside court?
RG Kar murder: Why did police blow horn outside court?
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Why do India, Pakistan treat their fishermen like fish?
Pakistan arrests nine Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast
Pakistan arrests nine Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances