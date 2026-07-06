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Coast Guard on alert as ship is stranded off Mumbai coast

Source: PTI July 06, 2026 16:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A ship became stranded near Mumbai's Manori beach amidst heavy rains, prompting a multi-agency alert and raising concerns about maritime safety in challenging weather conditions.

Ship stranded off Mumbai 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A ship is stranded approximately one kilometre off Manori beach in north Mumbai.
  • Heavy rains and strong winds are making the area unsafe for smaller relief vessels.
  • Local police have alerted the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, and other maritime authorities.
  • The ship has dropped anchor, and no untoward incidents have been reported.
  • Maritime agencies are closely monitoring the situation near the Mumbai coast.

A ship got stranded around one kilometre away from Manori beach in north Mumbai on Monday amid very heavy rains, prompting local police to alert the Indian Coast Guard since the area is rocky and strong winds have made it unsafe for smaller vessels to approach it for relief operations, officials said.

Maritime Authorities Monitor Stranded Vessel

The information about the stranded ship was received in the morning and, as per protocol, the Navy, ICG and other concerned maritime authorities were intimated about the situation, a Gorai police station official said.

 

"The ship is stalled around 1 kilometre away from Manori beach. The ship has dropped anchor and no untoward incident related to it has been reported," he added.

Authorities from maritime agencies are keeping close watch on the situation, the official said.

Local fishermen said the area is rocky and strong winds have made it unsafe for smaller vessels to venture towards the ship.Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been witnessing very heavy rains for the past few days, throwing normal life out of gear.

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