Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff in Kochi, one injured

One person was injured when a Coast Guard helicopter crashed on Sunday just after takeoff from its enclave at the Cochin International Airport Limited in Kochi, Kerala.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources said the chopper, which was on a training flight, crashed as it began taking off from the helipad.

As per preliminary reports, one person has fractured his hand, sources told PTI.

The Coast Guard Enclave is inside the CIAL complex.

Meanwhile, CIAL said airport operations were suspended for two hours after the advanced light helicopter of the Coast Guard met with the accident.

"The ALH was removed from the operational area around 2 pm and the runway has been cleared substantially after safety inspections, and flight operations have been resumed," CIAL said in a statement.

The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.