News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Source: PTI
August 18, 2024 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Coast Guard director general Rakesh Pal died at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said.

IMAGE: Indian Coast Guard director general Rakesh Pal. Photograph: Courtesy ICG online

He had taken charge as the 25th director general of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Pal, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

 

Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal.

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore.

Prominent among them were the commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), deputy director general (policy and plans) and additional director general at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely director (Infra and Works) and principal director (administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.

He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.

Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included theseizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do
Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do
Coast Guard opposes permanent commission for women
Coast Guard opposes permanent commission for women
Indian Coast Guard aircraft chases away Pak warship
Indian Coast Guard aircraft chases away Pak warship
East Bengal, Bagan fans unite to protest medic rape
East Bengal, Bagan fans unite to protest medic rape
Sachin on how tennis ball can test batters' technique
Sachin on how tennis ball can test batters' technique
Faced humiliation: Champai Soren hints at exiting JMM
Faced humiliation: Champai Soren hints at exiting JMM
UP girl gang-raped in U'khand bus; driver among 5 held
UP girl gang-raped in U'khand bus; driver among 5 held

More like this

Coast Guard, Navy on alert as Modi begins 45-hour dhyan

Coast Guard, Navy on alert as Modi begins 45-hour dhyan

When Coast Guard Came To Ajin's Rescue

When Coast Guard Came To Ajin's Rescue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances